Chimulirenji promises more support for family that lost nine members in road accident

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji says government will continue supporting a Balaka family that lost nine of its members in an accident.

The nine were involved in an accident on Wednesday on their way back to Zomba from their home village of Bauleni, T/A Kalembo, Balaka when a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a fuel tanker at Ndege in Machinga District.

Speaking on Monday at Bauleni Village, T/A Kalembo in Balaka District when he condoled members of the bereaved family, Chimulirenji said State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika was deeply saddened by the tragic loss and has since directed that the family gets support from Government.

“We have lost nine members of a family aged between two and 33. They would have contributed to the development of the country in the future. As Government, we will not forsake the bereaved family,” said Chimulirenji.

Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has since provided a total of K1.3 million to cushion the costs incurred during the funeral ceremony of the nine who were laid to rest last Thursday.

Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni told the bereaved family that Government will also provide food items such as maize and beans to the family.