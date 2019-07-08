Tearful minister announces pro-Ansah demos

Minister of Gender Mary Navitcha on Monday said women will hold demonstrations to show solidarity with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Navitcha, who was in tears, told the press at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre that women under the banner Forum for Concerned Women will march to demonstrate against individuals and organisations that want Ansah to resign.

Navitcha added that Ansah is being victimised because she is a woman and urged those who want the MEC chairperson to step down to wait for the final determination of the Malawi election case.

The announcement follows post-elections protests organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) aimed at forcing Ansah to resign over her handling of the May 21 elections.

The HRDC and opposition parties accuse Ansah of mismanaging the presidential elections saying the outcome was affected by irregularities such as the use of tippex and stuffing of pre-marked ballots into ballot boxes.

President Peter Mutharika was declared winner of the polls but Saulos Chilima of UTM and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the outcome in court.