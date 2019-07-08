Forward ever: Babatunde scores hat-trick as Wanderers smash Masters 6-1

It proved to be a miserable afternoon at a sunny Kamuzu Stadium for Masters Security after they were hammered 6-1 by Be Forward Wanderers in an extraordinary TNM Super League encounter.

And things got even worse after the game for the Lilongwe side when head coach Abbas Makawa revealed that his players have gone almost three months without pay live on Mibawa Television.

“There is no motivation at all as the players have gone three months without pay and I am not surprised with this result because there is no way a player can give it all on the field of play when they know that they don’t have anything to feed themselves and their families,” said a distraught Makawa.

Back to the game-one that will live long in the memory of all those who watched, the visitors held their nerves for 36 minutes of the first half but three goals between 37nd and 45th minutes put Bob Mpinganjira’s side in command and they never looked back as they went on to add a further three as the Lilongwe based side imploded.

The opening half, indeed most of the game, provided some of the most riveting action of the season so far as both teams attacked relentlessly, chance after chance arriving at both ends of the field with both goalkeepers very much in the thick of the action.

Wanderers had the first opportunity after 11 minutes when Vincent Nyangulu fed Isaac Kaliyati but his first touch let him down as he allowed Kondwani Lufeyo to make a timely clearance.

At the other end, the visitors, who finished fourth in the previous season, created their goal scoring opportunity when Bester Jimu released Mussa Manyenje right in the penalty box only to fire straight at Nenani Juwaya, who, prior to this game, had kept five clean sheets.

The Nomads were pressing harder, this time around, Nyangulu blasting his effort over the cross bar following a good work from Babatunde Adepoju.

The midfield battle between Francis Mkonda and Mphatso Dzongololo was very interesting, with the duo getting booked in the half by referee Gift Chiko.

Kaliyati then waltzed through the visitors’ defence in the 33rd minute before trying an audacious shot over Bester Phiri, but it went wide off his goal posts.

However, despite Masters Security’s resilient, the Nomads were able to find the back of the net.

Kaliyati was the architecture as his long pass found Babatunde, who then made his way into the box before feeding Mkonda whose low cross drive was just too much for Phiri, 1-0.

The rookies should have responded in style at the other end of the field when Jimu’s volley inside the six-yard box was well saved by Juwaya for a corner.

The Nomads then doubled their lead in a controversial way through Babatunde who made a simple finish after receiving a pass from Nyangulu, who, according to a video replay, was offside but assistant referee Wales Chisi decided not to raise his flag, triggering a reaction from the visitors’ technical panel.

The Nomads were not in a reverse mode and just a minute before the interval, Mkonda completed his brace when Masters defence was caught napping in the line of duty, allowing the former captain to make a simple tap in.

The action continued immediately after the recess and after a couple of half-chances, the visitors reduced the arrears from the spot when Jimu was brought down by Dennis Chembezi, 3-1.

The visitors then brought in Chimwemwe Royal and Tizgowere Kumwenda for Curthbert Sineta and Cader Toure.

Just when the rookies thought it was a new beginning, baptism of goals followed.

Kaliyati restored Wanderers’ parity in the 58th minute with a clinical finish when he was set through by Nyangulu to send the whole stadium into a fenzy.

Felix Zulu and Alfred Manyozo Jnr paved the way for Francisco Madinga and Rafick Namwera whilst Tsanzo Dalio came in for the visitors.

The home team now sniffing blood and they had their fifth goal in the 63rd minute when Phiri made a hash of trying to clear a corner kick, the resultant goalmouth scramble allowing Babatunde to score.

It surely couldn’t get any worse for Masters Security, but it did- just moments later, Babatunde touted the defence before a screamer which was just too much for Phiri to handle, 6-1.

The goal left Makawa remonstrating angrily on the side-lines, his sign language clearly suggesting that his defence should have closed down Babatunde, who is now leading the goalscorer’s chart with 10 goals.

The Nomads made their substitution, bringing on board Simeon Singa for Mkonda but his impact wasn’t felt as referee Chiko blew his final whistle to mark the end of the match, and possibly, saving the visitors from further damage.

Babatunde was voted man of the match.

The Nomads are now second in the standings with 22 points from nine games and have scored 23 goals in the process, conceding 4 goals.

As for Masters Security, second defeat sees them dropping to 12th position with 10 points from the same number of games.