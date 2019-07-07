US says Malawi elections were successful

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has described the 2019 Malawi elections as successful.

Pompeo discussed the May 21 elections in a statement on July 6.

He said the elections showed Malawi’s commitment to democratic values which are the basis of the relations between US and the Southern African country.

“Malawi’s recent successful national elections underscore the nation’s commitment to our shared democratic principles.

“These values form the basis of our strong partnership and we look forward to continuing, and building upon, the positive relationship between Malawi and the United States,” Pompeo said.

In the statement, the US Secretary of State congratulated Malawi as the country celebrated 55 years of independence on July 6.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Malawi on the 55th anniversary of your independence on July 6.

“On this wonderful occasion, I send my warmest wishes to all Malawians as you celebrate your National Day,” Pompeo said.

Malawi held elections on May 21 and President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

However, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima who came second and third respectively are challenging the results of the polls in court saying polling staff used tippex and fake ballots to rig the elections in favour of Mutharika.