Mutharika says Chakwera, Chilima know they lost May 21 election

President Peter Mutharika says his political opponents joined post-election protests instead of waiting for the final determination of the Malawi polls case because they know they “lost the election big time.”

Mutharika was re-elected in the May 21 election but Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the results in court saying the outcome of the polls was affected by serious irregularities.

The two opposition leaders are also demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah and on Thursday and Friday they joined protests aimed at forcing Ansah to step down.

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations in Blantyre today, Mutharika said Chilima and Chakwera know they lost the elections.

“They have a case in court. Why can’t they wait for the court process? They are doing what they are doing because they know they know they lost the Election. They lost the Election big time,” Mutharika said.

In his speech, Mutharika noted that Independence Day is a day when Malawians come together regardless of differences but this year many people are concerned about the direction the country is taking.

He however assured Malawians that the country will continue on a path to prosperity.

Chilima and Chakwera did not attend the celebrations at Kamuzu Stadium as well as the national prayers at College of Medicine.