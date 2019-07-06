Mangochi community college receives computers from Airtel

Airtel Malawi Limited on Wednesday donated 10 state of the art computers and a router to Mangochi Community College.

According to the institution’s Airtel Money Marketing Manager Tione Kafumbu, the initiative is a bid to complement Government efforts in the promotion of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in community colleges which has been a problem.

Kafumbu said like all other community colleges in the country, Mangochi which has 184 students has been facing challenges of accessing ICT since the introduction of ICT in schools and the donation will help to lessen the burden.

He was however quick to say that the donation will not only benefit ICT students but all the students at the institution claiming that before the donation, students were struggling to source some information from the internet.

“From the schools which we have visited the common challenge is that students are having difficulties in accessing information. So these computers will enable them to access information much easier.

“Let me stress that the use of these computers is not only for those doing the ICT course in these colleges, no. The computers are for all the students regardless of which course they are studying. Even those doing tailoring still need these gadgets for sourcing information,” said Kafumbu.

Reacting to the development, Mangochi Technical College Principal, Mbasa Mwawembe, commended Airtel for the timely donation of the computers to the College.

Mwawembe said the donation demonstrates the true meaning of corporate social responsibility and added that the donation will not only help Mangochi Community Technical College students but will also ease the teaching process.

Mangochi Community Technical College is the sixth college to receive computers from Airtel since the exercise commenced this year. The others include Lilongwe, Milonga, Kaponda, Chilobwe and Thumbwe community colleges.