Malawi Army praised by Southern African countries for protecting protesters

People in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia have heaped praise on the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officers who have been protecting anti-government and post-elections protesters.

On social media pages, citizens of other Southern African countries have hailed Malawian soldiers for the way they have conducted themselves during the demonstrations.

Commenting on a post by Mwebantu about Malawi soldiers beating up Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets, Zambian citizens said their own soldiers should be like Malawi Army soldiers.

Ushi Mia said: “Lord we see how you are protecting our beloved neighbours from cadres. Touch our soldiers so that they too can tap into the anointing.”

“I wish our soldiers in Zambia should discipline our cadres for their bad behavior,” said Mwansa Rodrick.

“Very professional. That is what the army world over are trained for. To protect citizens and let politicians deal with their issues in court. If the army and Judiciary became more professional. There would be peace and prosperity in Africa,” wrote another commenter.

Malawians on Thursday and Friday against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.