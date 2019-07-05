Councilors, MPs urged to learn from each other | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Dowa District Council Chairperson, Councilor Martin Luka Phiri, has asked councilors and Members of Parliament in the district to work together to address challenges the council is facing.

During a recent District Executive Committee meeting, Luka assured the secretariat that with the good working spirit for both MPs and councilors, the district will develop.

In his remarks, Dowa Central Member of Parliament, Darlington Harawa, said his main priority at the council is to see to it that the council’s interest groups are from the already existing groups in the district.

Harawa said those who will be representing the interest of their groups must have blessings from their respective groups showing that they are true servants of their groups not for their own interests.

He observed that most of the interest group representatives do not go back to their groups to report on the council’s deliberations.

Harawa assured the secretariat that MPs and councilors of the district will recognize the already existing interest groups other than the parallel structures for developments in the district to forge ahead.

He advised councilors and MPs to embrace the spirit of learning from one another for the council to improve its service deliveries.

The MP lamented that some commercial ventures in the district such as the rehabilitated Dowa resthouse to a lodge do not bring in the much needed revenue to the council saying this is worrisome in as far as service deliveries are concerned.

He asked councilors and MPs to report on what happened to this project so that the council members know and the direction to be taken saying communities are worrying to see millions of taxpayers’ money being wasted for nothing.

Story by Vincent Gunde