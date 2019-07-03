Uladi banned from entering US | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

The United States has banned Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Uladi Mussa from entering the USA because of corruption.

The ban also extends to Mussa’s spouse, Cecillia Mussa.

According to Information Specialist at the United States Embassy Marcus N. Muhariwa, the US believes Mussa engaged in and benefited from public corruption in relation to his official duties while he was Minister of Home Affairs.

“This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Act of 2019. Section 7031(c) provides that, in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information that foreign officials have been involved in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States,” Muhariwa said.

Mussa is currently answering the charge of allegedly fraudulently issuing citizenships and passports to Burundians and Rwandans among other foreign nationals when he was the minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The former minister was arrested in 2017 and later released on bail but the case is still in court.