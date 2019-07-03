Malawian entrepreneur named on Forbes 30 under 30 list | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Forbes Africa has released the fifth edition of its 30 under 30 list, honouring some of the continent’s most outstanding young entrepreneurs including a Malawian businessperson aged 29.

The list was unveiled at the annual Forbes Africa under 30 meet-up held at the Houghton hotel in Johannesburg recently.

It features 120 young African change-makers for the first time, increasing from 90 the previous year with 30 finalists in each of the four categories-technology, creative, business and sports.

The list has seen Schizzo Thompson, a youthful Malawian renewable energy expert who is the founder and managing director of Sky energy Africa – the country’s solar energy provider being recognized for his accomplishments in the technology category.

Thompson, 29, was humbled for the recognition saying that it is a big honour to be spotted by the popular magazine.

He said: “It’s quite a great achievement to be recognized in this category and I believe this will open a window for more business opportunities.”

The businessperson said it was also pleasing to share the stage with some of the prominent figures including Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji who was the guest speaker at the glamorous event.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24, Thompson challenged the youth to work smart and be focused in their respective industries if they want to be successful in life.

Reacting to the development, National Youth Council of Malawi communications and advocacy manager Katie Kujaliwa said the recognition is a great honour for the country and particularly in as far as youth development is concerned.

“It shows that Malawian youths have the potential to be recognized even beyond the borders which is something to be proud of,’’ Kujaliwa said.

Meanwhile, Kujaliwa has challenged the youth to be bold and venture into various entrepreneurship disciplines saying that fear is a thief of destiny.

Thompson is the second Malawian to be honoured by the magazine after Mike Chilewe Jnr was listed by the same magazine in the year 2017.