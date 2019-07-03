FDH worried its property will be damaged during demos | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

FDH Bank has expressed concern that protesters will target its property during the vigils organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The bank said this in a letter signed by its lawyer Patrice Nkhono addressed to HRDC and other stakeholders including UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which have endorsed the demos.

FDH wrote the demonstration organisers following negative sentiments directed at the bank after revelations that on the eve of the May 21 elections Treasury sent K4 billion to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) through an account named Chief Elections Officer held at the financial institution.

The bank in the letter maintains that the operation of the bank account complies with all relevant laws and regulations.

FDH, however, says it is worried that the “anti-FDH” sentiment that has emerged since Monday could extend to its property during the demonstrations.

“Any specific anti-FDH sentiments deployed for example on placards or banners at the demonstrations could add fuel to the fire.

“We would recommend vigilance on the part of the organisers of the demonstrations against the carrying of any such placards or banners by demonstrators or the encouragement of unwarranted sentiments against our client,” FDH lawyer Nkhono wrote in the letter.

Nkhono advised HRDC to look out against and deal with any act of lawlessness by any demonstrator that may threaten FDH’s property during the 4th to 5th July demonstrations or any future protests.

HRDC has organised the demonstrations to protest against Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah over the electoral body’s handling of the May 21 elections.