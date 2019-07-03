Facebook not working properly | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Facebook has confirmed that users are having trouble sending pictures on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Users on Wednesday reported facing issues on the three apps. The issues included failure to upload or view pictures or videos on Facebook as well as difficulties sending messages or pictures on WhatsApp.

Users also said they were unable to view stories or pictures on Instagram.

The company which owns all apps said it is working to resolve the issues.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Facebook tweeted.