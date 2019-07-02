Woman accused of poisoning Irish husband | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Police in Zomba have arrested a 43-year-old woman suspected of poisoning her 71-year-old Irish husband.

The woman has been identified as Thokozani Maulidi while the victim is Terry Martin Collins.

According to reports, the suspect met Collins in 2011 when she went to Ireland for studies. While there, she got married to Mr Collins and stayed there for almost 7 years.

In 2018 they both came to Malawi and settled in Zomba.

In April this year, Collins fell sick and was admitted to Zomba Central Hospital. He died on 9th April, 2019.

It was suspected that Collins died of Malaria but after his body was taken to College of Medicine in Blantyre for post-mortem it was discovered that the man was poisoned using termik.

After investigations, police arrested Maulidi and charged her with murder under Section 209 of Penal Code.

The case has since been committed to High Court for full trial and Maulidi has been remanded to Zomba Maximum Prison.

Thokozani Maulidi hails from Ngauma village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

The body of Collins was taken to Ireland where he was buried.

Meanwhile, Collins’ family has asked authorities in Ireland to get justice for their relative.

“Ted was a loving, caring man who did not deserve to die like he did. He deserves justice and that’s what I’m trying to get him,” Collins’ granddaughter Marie Cleary said.