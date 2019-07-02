Pillar: DPP says APM not moved by 'illegitimate president' tag | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the results of the May 20 elections were authentic enough and verified that Peter Mutharika was handed a second term by Malawians against claims he is facing of rigging the polls.

Mutharika beat tight contestant Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with about 200 thousand votes.

However, Chakwera sought a court direction seeking a rerun, a case he shares with immediate past Vice President Saulos Chilima of the UTM.

The two believe through the case and miscellaneous public statements they have made that Mutharika fraudulently won the elections.

They have further indicated a belief in a conspiracy theory that places Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah at the helm of the said rigging.

They have called for her resignation through statements and vigils they have endorsed and one they have pledged to join later in the week.

However, the DPP through its Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey says the results that declared the 79 year-old winner were all verified by electoral stakeholders including monitors of the opposition parties.

“We have a President. MESN released their report on elections results. USAID has released their report on election results. Many others have released their reports. All of them agree with MEC results (that President Peter Mutharika won the election). We have a President. We have a government which is functioning. What we are focused on now is development” she said.

Jeffrey was making the remarks during the commissioning of Bwanje Irrigation Dam in Ntcheu on Tuesday.

The DPP boasts of majority in parliament although it later slipped on the post of Speaker of Parliament.

The courts are still hearing the case in which Chakwera and Chilima want the votes nullified over three weeks after the highly contested poll.