I will never run away from Malawi – Mutharika | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

President Peter Mutharika has said he does not fear any person in Malawi and will never flee the country.

The Malawi leader was speaking on Tuesday in Dedza where he commissioned the Bwanje Dam.

According to Mutharika, there are claims that he had fled to Mozambique as some Malawians are protesting the outcome of the 2019 elections in which he was declared winner.

The Malawi leader who is also president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) dispelled the reports saying he cannot flee Malawi since he does not fear anyone.

“Some people are saying that I have run away, that I have gone to Mozambique. I will always be in Malawi, I cannot run away. Those peddling these rumours are dreaming,” said Mutharika.

He then thanked voters for choosing him in the May 21 elections saying Malawians snubbed opposition parties because the parties are not development oriented.

Mutharika said opposition party leaders are now crying following their failure to win the May elections.

In the presidential elections, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera came second while UTM leader Saulos Chilima emerged third.

The two are challenging results of the polls saying Mutharika benefited from irregularities which affected the outcome.