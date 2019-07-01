Mr and Miss Albinism beauty pageant to be held in September | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) will hold the Mr and Miss Albinism beauty pageant and talent show Malawi in September.

The event will be held on 7th September in Lilongwe under the theme “Shine within.”

The launch for the beauty pageant took place at Golden Peacock on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Organising Committee Chairperson Grace Massah said they want to show Malawi as well as Africa that people with albinism carry a lot in them and to show the abilities that were not being displayed due to what they have been going through.

Massah added that they have cried a lot due to what has been happening on the ground but they now want to present a good reference and show the positive side of Albinism by standing strong while shining within.

“We want to have a character, advertise ourselves for free to show what has been hidden in us for many years and to be a message to our fellow people with Albinism living in remote areas, siblings, sisters, brothers that they should not lose hope but have courage,” she explained

Massah therefore thanked United Nations for supporting the event as well as the media for being there for them.

In his remarks, Director in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Felix Sapara said the pageant launch is a celebration of lives of persons with Albinism.

Sapara added that people with albinism have the capacity of doing everything including working in different departments and whoever they want to be as anyone else.

“Persons with Albinism are not gold, money, spirits but human beings whose blood runs in their veins as anyone else,” he explained.

The event will bring participants from every part of the country and will crown best performing contestants under different categories.