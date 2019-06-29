Next vigils will be at Ansah’s house – Chilima | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

UTM leader has warned Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah that if she does not resign after next week’s vigils, protesters will hold peaceful demonstrations at her house.

Chilima, the former Malawi vice president, said this at a UTM thanksgiving rally in Zomba on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday, civil society organisations will hold demonstrations aimed at forcing Ansah to step down.

At the rally, Chilima noted that Ansah – whom he called Mai Madando – refused to resign after the June 20 demonstrations. He then warned that opposition parties will continue to hold demonstrations until the MEC chairperson resigns.

“We are not backing down until she resigns. Next week it will be phase two. When we reach phase three there will be lockdown.

“So Mai Madando, we will meet on Thursday and Friday. If the protest does not work, there will be lockdown and the vigils will be at your house,” Chilima said.

The UTM leader urged his supporters to join next week’s vigils saying it is their right to protest. He however advised them to be peaceful during the protests and not to fear anything as the police will protect protesters.

“Do not fear anything until we get justice,” Chilima told his supporters.

Chilima’s UTM and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) want Ansah to step down accusing her of favouring President Peter Mutharika who was declared winner in the May 21 elections.

The two opposition parties are also challenging results of the election in court.

During the rally, Chilima thanked his supporters for voting for him in the presidential elections in which he came third with one million votes.

He urged them to continue trusting UTM saying the party has strong foundations and will soon transform the country.