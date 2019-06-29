Airtel hands over classroom, donates desks to school in Salima | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Airtel Malawi on Thursday handed over three school blocks to Salima Primary School.

The company also donated 180 desks to the school.

Salima Primary School was adopted by Airtel Malawi as one of the schools to be supported by the mobile service provider.

Speaking with reporters, the school’s Headteacher Harry Nyadira commended Airtel for the timely donation saying the school blocks as well as the desks will reduce the problem of learning under a tree.

Nyadira said that before the mobile service provider came to the institution, the place was pathetic because learners were learning in dilapidated school blocks.

“This time around, we are very happy to receive this kind of donation because it will reduce the problem of learning under the tree, meanwhile we are just remaining with two class blocks to accommodate all the learners,” he explained.

In his remarks, Salima District Education Manager Christopher Kumikundi said that the assistance is a milestone as far as education delivery is concerned in the district as it will improve the teaching operations and good learning environment at the school.

He however expressed concern over inadequate school blocks in other institutions and high number of pupil-teacher saying government recommends 60 pupils against one teacher but in the district it is 150 pupils against one teacher.

As a way of curbing the problems in short term, the district is engaging with local communities to construct school blocks using development funds.

Head of Airtel Money at Airtel Malawi Criss Sukasuka said the company noticed that there are several gaps in the education sector hence the donations.

He then asked the school management as well as teachers, students and the school committee to take good care of the desks and the blocks.

Salima Primary School which has 3,042 students was adopted by Airtel Malawi Company in 2010 when the company constructed 6 school blocks and provided teaching and learning materials to the school.