Wife arrested in British national’s murder

As investigations continue in the murder of British national Michael Alan Fay, police in Mzuzu have arrested Fay’s wife and another person in connection to the killing.

Fay who owned Lake View Resort in Nkhatabay was killed in the Lakeshore district on Wednesday.

Northern Region police public relations officer Superintendent Peter Kalaya identified the wife as Tina Kamanga and the other suspect as Zion Chirwa.

According to Kalaya, this has brought the total number of suspects in police custody to three as Gift Mtambo, manager of the resort, was also arrested in the wee hours of Thursday.

Fay who was staying at the resort with his family was found dead in the early hours of Thursday one hundred metres away from the resort.

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that Fay left the resort at around 8PM on Wednesday to escort his manager Mtambo who live within the area on foot.

Kalaya said that after realising that her husband was taking long, the wife Tina Kamanga and other employees of the resort formed a search party and started looking for him.

The victim was found in the early hours of Thursday dumped in the bush some metres from the road with deep cuts in the head and face.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have assured the public, including foreign investors of maximum security in Malawi.

Tina Kamanga, 36 comes from Makandira Village, while Zion Chirwa is from Kamoza Village both from TA Mkumbira, Nkhatabay.