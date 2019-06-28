NSO accused of swindling 2018 Malawi Population and Housing Census’ enumerators

Enumerators in the 2018 Malawi Population and Housing Census have accused the National Statistical Office (NSO) of stealing their money.

The enumerators say the NSO is failing to pay them their money months after the end of the exercise.

One Enumerator told Malawi24 he only received K100,000 out of the required K240,000 and after he made several follow ups, workers at the statistical body started snubbing him.

“I tried to follow the protocol starting from the field supervisor to the headquarters in Zomba but all the people there have been delegating the issue to each other till I reached the accounts department which is not helping till today.

“Every time I asked him he always says the government has not yet given us our money and yet we are all aware that the commission was already funded before recruiting us and the painful thing now is that he has even stopped responding to me,” the enumerator said.

NSO conducted the census in September last year and has already released a report which among others show that Malawi has 17,563,749 people.