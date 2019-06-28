Bushiri goes after enemies

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has warned people messing with his congregants.

The Malawian born televangelist and founder of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) issued the stern warning while encouraging his congregant to be resilient through a post he shared on Facebook.

“The enemy will regret ever messing with you. What God has ahead of you is so much greater than anything that is behind you” reads the post that has been shared over 700 times and commands over 4 thousand comments.

This year, Prophet Bushiri has been sailing through a hurricane.

Bushiri, together with his wife Mary, was arrested early this year in South Africa where he is facing money laundering and fraud charges.

He, however, maintains his innocence. He claims he is being persecuted with trumped-up charges orchestrated by his enemies set at seeing his downfall.

Few days following his arrest, Bushiri’s private jet was seized by the South Africa’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after an investigation had established that the ‘Man of God’ had either doctored papers or provided false information in procuring the plane.

An affidavit deposed to the self-acclaimed prophet by a Hawks investigator states that Bushiri purchased the aircraft for K0.9 billion (US$1.25m) in November 2015.

According to South African investigators, Bushiri alleged that funds he used to secure the aircraft were obtained from a loan for $1.25m from Joint Aviation Resources LLC (JAR) and that he paid the money back.

However, JAR denied the claims, saying it was not in a loan business, pinning Bushiri as a Major liar.

But in his affidavit, Bushiri disputed the allegations, saying the reports were not only factually untrue but were also “malicious…intended and designed to tarnish my good image”.

In South Africa, the flamboyant pastor is said to own two properties, the Sparkling Waters Hotel & Spa located in Rustenburg and a ‘mansion’ in Midstream Estate.

Despite initial claims that he bought Sparkling Waters Hotel at R1.3 billion (K69.6 billion), reports this publication has indicate that Major One as he is fondly called procured the hotel at R31 million (K1.7 billion) and paid for it over a period of 8 months through hard cash deposited to the bank accounts of the previous owners.