Media not your enemy, MPs told

Zodiak managing director Gospel Kazako has told Members of Parliament not to view the media as their enemy.

Kazako made the remarks during a reception Zodiak organised with Members of Parliament at Parliament Building in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

He said the MPs should know that when the media demands accountability, transparency and a good way of doing things, the legislators should not see the media as enemies but professionals doing their work.

“What we also did was to remind them of their responsibility. What they are supposed to do, the challenges which this country is facing.

“People are becoming poor, hungry, desperate ,this country is not moving forward as such we wanted to ensure that this House should be making laws which are helpful to this country,” he explained.

He also asked the parliamentarians to treat each and every media house equally saying parliamentarians from the government side should avoid the habit of supporting public broadcasters only leaving the private sector aside.

On her part, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara assured the media of a good working relationship with the National Assembly.

Hara pledged to work with media effectively without taking sides to ensure that the masses are being informed of what is happening in the house.