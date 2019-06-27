MEC Clerks pocketed K18m each – Billy Mayaya

Rights activist Billy Mayaya has claimed that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) clerks were paid K18 million each for their role in rigging the May 21 elections

Mayaya made the claim in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He suggested that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) used the clerks to rig the polls in its favour. DPP’s Peter Mutharika emerged winner in the presidential elections.

“Maumboni aku bank osonyeza ndalama zomwe ma clerk a MEC analandira kuchokera ku DPP through Reserve Bank of Malawi. Aliyese analandira 18 million. (There is evidence showing that MEC clerks received K18 million each),” Mayaya said.

Following the disputed the elections, there were claims that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) also Chairperson Jane Ansah received money from the DPP.

However, in an interview with Zodiak Jane Ansah branded the claims as ridiculous coming from a PhD holder who could not authenticate the allegations.

Ansah also claimed that the elections were free, fair and credible saying she would not do anything differently if she managed the polls again.