Malawi on a bumpy ride – Analyst

A social commentator says Malawians should expect a bumpy ride in the next two months as the Malawi election case continues.

The commentator Sean Kampondeni wrote on Facebook that that the next two months will be a period of political uncertainty.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court adjourned to July 29 the case in which Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima are challenging results of the presidential election in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

Kampondeni said the case will affect the economy adversely, with the local currency continuing to slide and business not operating in a politically stable environment.

“Second, the political uncertainty will affect the social order of the country. To be specific, Civil Society Organisations have made it clear that they will keep mobilizing mass protests until the Chair of MEC resigns, while the MEC Chair herself has made it clear that she will only resign if the Court declares the presidential election results fraudulent and void.

“So if both the Citizens and the MEC Chair stick to their positions, we can expect protests to continue until there is a court ruling in August, which means we must all brace ourselves for the inconvenience that will cause, especially when you factor in how the Police and Army will or won’t choose to respond to the protests presently and to public reactions to the court ruling eventually,” he said.

Kampondeni noted that the court case is also about Mutharika’s legitimacy hence opposition Members of Parliament will question the president’s cabinet or budget.

He said: “The political uncertainty will affect parliamentary proceedings, for it is likely to be tough for Mutharika to get a budget or any legislation to pass during this session of Parliament.”