British national murdered in Nkhatabay

Thugs on Wednesday killed a business British national and owner of Lake View Resort in Nkhatabay.

Police have identified the victim as Michael Fay aged 57.

Fay’s wife Tina Kamanga (Nyakaweta) told police that her husband left home at around 8PM to escort his resort manager who stays about one kilometer away from the resort.

Kamanga then felt suspicious as her husband was nowhere to be seen and it’s when they started following him at around 2am when his body was found wrapped in a plastic bag 100 meters from his house.

It was also noted that the assailants went away with two mobile phones.

Police visited the scene and the body was taken to Mzuzu central hospital for postmortem.

The law enforcers are looking for murders and have appealed for information that can bring the suspects in the book to answer the charges of murder.