HRDC tells Police to protect protesters

… Says will not be responsible for looters

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has urged police to protect protesters who will join vigils from 4th to 5th July.

The organisation has organized the protests as it continues to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah following the May 21 elections.

During last month’s protests, some people looted shops and destroyed property.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mtambo condemned the acts of vandalism during the mass demonstrations saying the coalition will not be responsible for anyone who will be arrested due to such acts.

Mtambo then asked Malawi Police Service to protect people by providing tight security at the vigils.

He said the coalition will include more districts in next month’s vigils and will name the districts in due course.

Mtambo added that the vigils will continue to take place up until Ansah resigns.

“Let me be clear on this, we do not have any political party. We are nonpartisan we are just fighting for Malawians rights, we want our votes back, we are going to hold this vigils until Ansah resign from her position. We continue to do this for the coming generation to make Malawi a better place for everyone,” he explained.

Mtambo said that how Ansah responded to issues of rigging elections through other means such tippex showed that she is taking Malawians for granted and that the coalition will not allow that to happen.

He went on to say that they aware that the issue of elections is still in court and they are as well following laws orders and asked Malawians of goodwill to come in large numbers and participate in the vigils.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) are challenging the results of the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika declared the winner.

Ansah on Monday insisted she will not resign until the final determination is made by the courts.