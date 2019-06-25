MCP tells followers to join anti-Ansah vigils

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has endorsed vigils that have been organized by Civil Society Organizations under the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The vigils will take place from 4th to 5th July following Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah’s refusal to resign.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Freedom Party President Khumbo Kachali whose party is working with the MCP said Malawians have a right to demonstrate freely and the aim is not to steal or damage properties.

Kachali claimed that those who steal are from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and their aim is to tarnish Malawi Congress Party’s image.

“We call upon our supporters and goodwill Malawians to come in large numbers than during the previous demonstrations. We are also asking Malawians to remain calm during court proceedings, we strongly condemn the stoning of vehicles at the court,” he explained.

The Malawi election case in which the MCP and UTM are challenging results of the 2019 elections will continue on Wednesday.

Kachali said MCP supporters will continue to attend the proceedings and asked the party followers to be peaceful.

Kachali therefore asked the Malawi Police Services (MPs) to avoid using teargas during court proceedings and demonstrations but to ensure that there is tight security.

On President Peter Mutharika’s claims that opposition parties are planning to hire Al Shabbab to bring anarchy in this country, Kachali said that they are aware that the leadership of DPP wants to divide Muslims in Malawi.

He also claimed that the ruling party wants to implicate MCP senior members Abida Amina Mia and Moses Kunkuyu in violent acts.