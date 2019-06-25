CSOs acting like a mob, says Ansah

The Chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah says organisations and individuals calling for her resignation are behaving like a mob.

The MEC chairperson made the remarks in an interview with Zodiak which was broadcast on Monday.

Last week, Human Rights Defenders organised nationwide protests to force Ansah to step down saying she failed to manage the May 21 elections.

Earlier this month, UTM leader Saulos Chilima also called on Ansah to resign accusing her of favouring President Peter Mutharika who emerged winner in the elections.

But the MEC chair said the organisations are finding her guilty until she is proven innocent.

She said: “What they are doing is mob justice. We don’t have mob justice in Malawi. It is not allowed for people to take the law in their hands.

“Are Chilima and the Human Rights defender prosecutor, investigators and judges of me?”

She advised the CSOs and Chilima to wait for the outcome of the case in which Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the outcome of the presidential elections.

Asked if she will resign, Ansah said the matter is in court and she will listen to the judgement.

During the interview, Ansah insisted that electoral process was transparent and fair and if she were to manage the polls again she would not do anything differently.