Ansah maintains all queries were addressed by MEC

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah has maintained that all political parties were part of a rigorous process the commission had set up in addressing the whole lot of complaints from various parties.

According to Ansah, that meant the electoral body could now proceed to announce the Presidential results upon the vacation of an injunction sought by the MCP stopping the commission from making the announcement before the legal eight days stipulation.

Ansah was speaking to ZBS on Monday in addressing the nation on the elections whose results are being protested in court by the MCP and UTM.

“I will be commenting on some of these issues because they are in court.

The complaints throughout the elections were mismatching names, misplaced names of voters and use of erasing fluid Tippex which she apparently insists was not foreseen.

Meanwhile, the case is in court and reports indicate MEC has filed to court to have the case in which the MCP and UTM want a rerun thrown out.