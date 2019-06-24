Deputy Minister in ‘thank you’ courtesy call

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining who is also Member of Parliament for Karonga North Constituency Mungasulwa Mwambande on Sunday paid courtesy call to the two traditional authorities (TAs) in his area to thank them for their moral support that resulted to his victory during the May 21 Parliamentary elections.

Speaking in an interview after separately visiting T/As Kilupula and Mwakaboko, the deputy minister who won on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket said as per tradition, he had to come and personally express his appreciation to the people that played a pivotal role to his election as an MP and the two TAs deserved a pat on their backs.

“As a true son of the soil, I had to come to thank people for their trust that they showed on May 21 by voting me to represent them in the august house for the next five years.

“I also came to assure them of my continued development agenda to uplift their well-being through socio economic and infrastructure development that will change the face of Karonga North constituency,” Mwambande said.

The newly elected Parliamentarian went on to say that time for politicking ended on the Polling day and now it’s time for all who lost in the Parliamentary race in the constituency to forget about their loss and join hands to develop the area, saying people do not eat politics.

Mwambande also took this opportunity to tell the two TAs of his appointment as a deputy minister responsible for Natural Resources, Mining and Energy.

Taking his turn, TA Mwakaboko described Mwambande’s gesture as rare, saying it’s the first of its kind since time immemorial.

“As a traditional leader, I am humbled that you decided to come back home to say ‘thank you’. As a community, we are all proud of your achievement and victory for this is for all of us. We will support you.

“We also say thank the country’s Head of State Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for considering the people of Karonga North by appointing you deputy minister,” the seemingly jovial Mwakaboko said.