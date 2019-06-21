T.B. Joshua ‘turns’ a woman into a lizard

Prophet T.B Joshua claims that a woman who attended a service at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) turned into a lizard after being prayed after.

Margaret Tansinwah from Singapore attended the Prophet’s National Healing Campaign crusade that was underway in the country.

The woman, according to a statement shared by Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Emmanuel TV, was possessed and often tormented by a “demonic lizard spirit”.

The 39-year old lady, claims the channel, was being pushed by the spirit to indulge in “horrible” things to the “extent of attempting to kill herself and her adorable little daughter”.

After Prophet T.B. Joshua had prayed for her, the woman “sways and swirls” into what the channel says is “an uncanny semblance to the movement of a lizard”.

“You need deliverance, and she (her daughter) needs deliverance. You have the spirit of lizard” declares T.B. Joshua to which the lady replies, “I can smell it”.

The woman, who claimed to be ‘the King of Asia” while being prayed for is seen in the video that was reshared by Emmanuel TV twisting her hand into a snake-like signal.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied that I had an evil spirit of a lizard. It is very true. Both me and my daughter had this evil spirit and I wanted to kill my daughter” she confesses in her testimony shared by the channel.

“The spirit of the lizard has gone out, and I am set free. My daughter has also been set free” she says.

To watch her deliverance, watch the clip below.