Court snubs Mutharika

The Constitutional Court has thrown out a petition by President Peter Mutharika who wanted the Malawi election case to be dismissed.

The court has ruled in favour of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima.

The two are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections in which Mutharika was declared winner.

Mutharika applied to the court to dismiss the case on the grounds that the petitions by Chakwera and Chilima are irregular and incompetent.

Today, the five-judge panel has ruled that Chakwera and Chilima’s petitions are in order and the case should continue on June 26, 2019.

However, lawyers for Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission have appealed against the Constitutional Court’s decision at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Mutharika was declared winner of May 21 the elections but Chakwera and Chilima argue that the outcome was affected by irregularities which benefitted Mutharika.