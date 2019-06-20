Zambian artist Afflatus to perform in Malawi

Zambian musician Afflatus will perform in Malawi next month.

In Lilongwe, the artist will perform on 16th July at Lilongwe Golf Club while venues for Mzuzu and Blantyre shows will be confirmed later.

Speaking with Malawi24, concert organizer Prince Jere of Business Day Event Company said Malawians should expect a good performance from Afflatus.

“We are sponsoring him because he is very top musician from Zambia, and we know that Malawians will never forget this day, this is the opportunity to witness live performance by Afflatus,” he explained.

Jere explained that they are consulting Malawian artists to join the Zambian at the shows.

Some of the top chart-topping hits by Afflatus include Embrace Me, I need you, Slow Motion, Dance Fever, No regret, Ekeko and Focus.