Mzuzu protesters loot Bata shop

… BT marchers block highway

Protesters in Mzuzu ransacked a Bata Shoe shop while in Blantyre police fired teargas at demonstrators who blocked the Masauko Chipembere Highway.

The demonstrators were marching against the outcome of the May 21 elections and were demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

In Mzuzu, demonstrators broke into a Bata Shop where they stole shoes.

They also stoned MTL offices, Sana, Malawi Revenue Authority and Axa offices.

Police fired teargas to disperse the crowd and the marchers later presented their petition to Mzuzu City Council chief executive officer Alex Chirambo.

In Blantyre, protesters set a President Peter Mutharika billboard on fire.

They later managed to present their petition at the Blantyre City Council.

However, some protesters blocked the Masauko Chipembere Highway and threatened not to leave until MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah resigns. Police in the city fired teargas at the protesters to clear the road.

Marchers in Blantyre included Malawi Congress Party’s Moses Kunkuyu and UTM vice president Michael Usi.

Meanwhile, Police have strongly condemned the acts of violence saying the perpetrators of these incidences will be answerable in a court of law.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the law enforcers are containing all acts of political violence and your safety is guaranteed.

“We continue to deploy Police officers both on foot and vehicle patrols, in all strategic places in towns, cities and rural areas to reduce the fear of crime among Malawians.

“We have intensified patrol activities to rural areas beyond the cities to monitor any potential criminal activities being perpetrated in the disguise of demonstrations,” Kadadzera said.