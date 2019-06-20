Malawi Parliament elects Deputy Speakers

Members of Parliament on Wednesday elected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Madalitso Kazombo as First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Kazombo beat Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MP for Chitipa South Werani Chilenga with 99 votes to 89.

The legislator who represents Kasungu East won the parliamentary elections for the constituency on an independent ticket but joined MCP days after the polls.

On the position of second Deputy Speaker, United Democratic Front legislator for Mangochi Nkungulu Aisha Mambo Adams went unopposed.

Elections for the First and Second Deputy Speakers were presided over by new Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara who was also elected and sworn-in same day.

Before the election of the deputy speakers, one Members of Parliament proposed that the House should be adjourned saying the election would go on into the night and the legislators would not be assured of their safety.

But Hara said the elections needed to be conducted on Wednesday since members will not meet on Thursday.

On Friday, President Peter Mutharika will open and address Parliament.