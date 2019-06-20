LL protesters injure police officers, fail to present petition

Protesters in Lilongwe ended their march at Capital Hill where they injured police officers but failed to present their petition.

The protesters entered the Capital Hill premises but Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and police officers told them to go out.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Ntambo wanted to present the petition to Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara but the marchers said it should be given to Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara.

In the process, the protesters stoned, punched and injured a police officer who was rescued by the Malawi Defence Force officers at the scene.

Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said two police officers were injured during the incident and were receiving medical treatment.

The protesters in the end did not present the petition and they returned to their homes.

Speaking with reporters, HRDC’s Mtambo said the protesters showed how furious Malawians are with the way Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and her commission managed the 2019 elections.

“The message is that we want Jane Ansah and the whole Commission to step down.

“We will wait for feedback this evening and if she does not resign we will communicate to Malawians this evening our next move,” Mtambo said.