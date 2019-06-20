Bingu statue intact – Parliament

The Malawi Parliament has dismissed reports that protesters pulled down the statue of former President Bingu wa Mutharika.

There were reports on social media that the statue was knocked down by demonstrators who stormed Parliament premises Thursday morning.

In a statement today, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said the statue is intact.

“The truth of the matter is that the statue is intact. The general public is hereby advised to ignore the story as it is fake.

“Parliament will issue a statement on what happened today at Parliament Building in relation to the demonstrations,” Parliament spokesperson Leonard Mengezi said in a statement.

Malawians today took to the streets to protest against the outcome of the May 21 elections in which Bingu’s brother President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

In Lilongwe, protesters broke into Parliament premises where they vandalized the main barrier.

Police said the demonstrators also damaged parts of the main gate at Capital Hill.

“The protestors at Capital Hill went further to injure two Police officers on duty and pelted stones at Police vehicles,” police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement.