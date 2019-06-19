Six arrested over alcohol poisoning

Police in Ntcheu have arrested six people in connection with the death of a man who took suspected contaminated beer.

The victim, Jamiton Sanjani Sandifolo aged 59, died after drinking beer at Chikabadwa village in Traditional Authority Phambala on Sunday in the district.

Police said Sandifolo in the company of the six suspects went to a Masese drinking joint in the morning on the stated day.

After sharing the same Masese drinking cup, they all decided to leave for a funeral at a near-by place.

The victim thought of first branching home to wash a trouser before proceeding to the funeral.

Later, his granddaughter found him lying unconscious with blood discharging from his mouth.

Villagers who flocked to the scene rushed him to Ntcheu District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

News of his demise back home was not go down well with villagers who suspected foul play.

The villagers mobilised themselves and apprehended the six people who were in with the victim at the drinking joint.

Post-mortem results are not yet out but samples have been collected pending analysis at Central Laboratory in Lilongwe.

The suspects are Lucius Kachingwe aged 28, Mason Kachipere, 60, Damison Maboze aged 53, Hesten Chithewenjo aged 63, Manuel Bema, 40, and James Singileti aged 27.

They all hail from Chikabadwa village, Traditional Authority Phambala in the district and are currently on remand at Ntcheu Prison.

Meanwhile, Police have commended the Chikabadwa community for respecting the rights of the suspects.