Mutharika names cabinet: Mwanamvekha at Finance, Nankhumwa is Agriculture Minister

President Peter Mutharika has named a new cabinet following his re-election in the May elections

The cabinet includes 18 ministers and 6 deputies. The Ministers include Mutharika and Vice President Everton Chimulirenji.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chiradzulu South Joseph Mwanamvekha is the Minister of Finance while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa is Minister of Agriculture.

The party’s spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has been appointed Minister of Homeland Security, MP for Nkhotakota North East Martha Lunji is Minister of Labour while DPP Governor for the Centre Bintony Kutsaira is Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

Mutharika has named former aide Ben Phiri as Minister of Local Government, MP for Zomba Chisi Mark Botomani as Minister Information, Zomba Lisanjala legislator William Susuwele Banda as Minister of Education and Mary Navicha of Thyolo Thava is Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

The cabinet also includes Symon Vuwa Kaunda as Minister of Housing, Bright Msaka as Minister of Justice, Salim Bagus as Minister of Trade, Francis Kasaila as Minister of Trade, Ralph Jooma as Minister of Transport, Jappie Mhango as Minister of Health and Blantyre North MP Francis Phisso as Minister of Youth.

On deputy ministers, Mutharika has appointed DPP Governor for the South Charles Mchacha as Deputy Minister of Transport, Blantyre City Centre MP Chipiliro Mpinganjira as Deputy for Defence and Mzimba Hora MP Martha Mzomera Ngwira as Deputy for Education.

Legislator for Mchinji North East Esther Majaza is Deputy Minister of Local Government, Zomba Malosa MP Grace Kwelepeta is Deputy at Gender while Karonga North MP Mungasulwa Mwambande is Deputy at Energy mining

Goodall Gondwe the former Finance Minister is Mutharika’s adviser on Finance while DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey is his adviser on Women.

Other advisers are DPP vice president for the central Uladi Mussa who is adviser on parliamentary affairs and Chris Daza who is adviser on Governance.