MSCE candidates assured of tight security on June 20

Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has assured candidates sitting for the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations of tight security on Thursday when demonstrations will be conducted across the country.

This comes as students from different schools who are sitting for the exams expressed fears that they might be disrupted by protesters who will be taking to streets on Thursday, June 20.

Several human rights fighters have organized nationwide protests calling for the immediate resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah, for what they say is poor management of May 21 electoral process.

However, MANEB spokesperson, Mayamiko Chiwaya emphasized of tight security on this day plus all the examination days and said candidates should worry nothing claiming all will be good as usual.

“We can assure the candidates who will be sitting for the exams this Thursday that there will be tight security and that they should worry nothing.

“We have put in place several measures to avoid disrupting candidates due to the impact of the demonstrations and as usual there are already security personnel assigned to every examination centers so students should not be afraid,” said Chiwaya.

Meanwhile, Chiwaya has said the exams have started on a very good note as the board is yet to register rigging reports.

The exams started on Tuesday with practicals which will be completed on Friday, June 21. On Monday, June 24, students will venture into theory papers.