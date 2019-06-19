Malawi election case adjourned to Friday

The Constitutional Court has adjourned the Malawi election case to Friday.

Lawyers who attended the scheduling conference for the case have confirmed saying the court will make a ruling on preliminary applications.

Speaking with reporters, Frank Mbeta who is representing President Peter Mutharika said they presented their application asking the court to dismiss the case on the grounds that the petitions by Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima are irregular.

Mutharika’s lawyers also argue that Chakwera’s petition was not duly filed with the court since Chakwera’s lawyers only paid K13,000 out of the required K21,000 fees.

Lawyer representing Chakwera in the case Titus Mvalo said they responded that the issue of filing fee is a clerical matter and not enough reason for dismissing the case.

The five-panel Constitutional court will make a ruling on the arguments on Friday.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Chakwera and UTM leader Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner. Mutharika was named first respondent in the case.

On Thursday morning, Malawi Congress Party supporters led by Chakwera marched to the court.

In his remarks, Vice President for Malawi Congress Party Sidik Mia said the march was a way of supporting its legal team.

Mia said they will continue to support their lawyers until the case comes to an end.

He therefore thanked the party followers for being peaceful during the march and at the court.