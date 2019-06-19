Devotion: There is fulfillment of His Word

Romans 4:19-21 “And not being weak in faith, he did not consider his own body, already dead (since he was about a hundred years old), and the deadness of Sarah’s womb. He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to perform.”

Those with weak faith consider physical features and people’s reports. The scripture above says Abraham did not consider the deadness of his body nor the deadness of Sarah’s womb. In other words, medical reports said that both of them could not have any child. But they disregarded that and stuck to Word of God and eventually Abraham had a son through Sarah.

We are surrounded by circumstances that directly oppose to the Word of God. Sometimes the time you believe God for a promotion is the time you get fired from your job. Other times, the time you believe God for a big business or ministry is when you lose some huge money or some members.

Sometimes you believe God for academic excellence and you get the lowest grade in an assignment. That should not be a distraction to your faith. You need to still stick to the Word of God and keep on confessing the Word. Keep your focus on the Word and not on passing circumstances.

2 Corinthians 4:18 “while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

Don’t fix your eyes on visible features. They will deceive you. They are so temporary and are just passing vanities. Instead focus on the Word of God and keep moving, you will see the fulfillment of the Word in your life. The Word should make you move and not observable features. His Word will never fail in your life.

Additional scriptures: Luke 1:45 “Blessed is she who believed, for there will be a fulfillment of those things which were told her from the Lord.”

Matthew 5:18 For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled.

Confession

The Word of God is working in my life and producing results. I refuse to observe lying vanities. Am moving from Glory to Glory because the Word of God is my standard. In Jesus Name. Amen

