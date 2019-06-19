Chitipa considering coach’s future

Super League side Chitipa United are considering the future of coach Alex Ngwira following the club’s poor performances, Malawi24 can reveal.

Ngwira who took over Savenda Chitipa United early this season has only managed to win one game.

The Northern Region side has drawn three times and lost 5 games. Chitipa are on position 14 on the log table with 6 points.

A Malawi24 source said the club’s executive committee will meet this week and a decision will be made.

“People who love and support Chitipa United are not happy with the way the team is performing and executive committee will meet any day this week to see what’s wrong with the team, the outcome will determine the future of the team coach Alex Ngwira,” the source said.

He added that despite signing some good players, the team has not improved.

This comes after the team lost back to back games last weekend to Mlatho Mponela and TN stars.

Chitipa will meet Blue Eagles at Karonga Stadium this weekend.