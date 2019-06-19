Chimulirenji in first foreign trip as Malawi VP

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji is at the US-Africa Business Summit in Mozambique for his first foreign assignment as President Peter Mutharika’s deputy.

Mutharika was invited to attend but he has delegated Chimulirenji to represent Malawi at the forum.

Chimulirenji arrived in Mozambique on Tuesday for the summit which will bring together at least 10 African presidents, representatives of the US Government and more than 1,000 business leaders.

The summit will end on Friday, 21st June and takes place under the theme “Promoting a resilient and sustainable partnership between the US and Africa”.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ken Ndala said on Monday that the US- Africa Business Summit is very crucial for Malawi.

“There is an opportunity for Malawi business sector to grow since the summit will draw a lot of experts, businesspeople and government authorities from Africa to interact with counterparts from the United States who want to link up with Africa including Malawi,” said Ndala.

The PS further said that Malawi has been benefitting from such summits citing AGOA as one example of these benefits.

“For the past 16 years with AGOA, Malawi has been benefitting by exporting soya beans, textile and other commodities to different countries,” he said.