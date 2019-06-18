Mutharika heads to Lilongwe

President Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday address people in Lilongwe for the first time since his re-election as Malawi leader.

According to state broadcaster MBC, Mutharika will leave Chikoko Bay Mangochi for the capital Lilongwe tomorrow.

He is expected to speak to Malawians at Malangalanga traffic lights in the city at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

It will be Mutharika’s first public appearance in the Central Region since his re-election in disputed May 21 elections.

On Friday, the president will address Parliament at the Parliament building in the Capital City.

Meanwhile, Secretary General for the ruling DPP Greseldar Jeffrey has urged people in Lilongwe to welcome the Malawi leader.

Mutharika won the elections with 38.5 percent of the 5.1 million votes cast while leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) came second.

The MCP is the most popular party in the Central Region and its supporters have been conducting demonstrations in several districts including Lilongwe protesting results of the polls.

Following his re-election, Mutharika was in Blantyre where he took oath of office, delivered inauguration speech and held a Democratic Progressive Party victory rally.

He then travelled to Mangochi last week where a second DPP rally was held.