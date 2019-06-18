Chakwera to lead MCP march against ‘Tippex Government’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera will tomorrow lead party supporters in a March for Justice as the Malawi election case resumes in Lilongwe.

The MCP leader has urged party supporters to join him and protest against the “Tippex Government”.

A poster Chakwera shared on his Facebook page shows that the march will start 8AM at Mbowe Filling Station.

The destination is the High Court in Lilongwe where a scheduling conference for the Malawi election case will resume.

Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner. Mutharika was named first respondent in the case.

On Friday, the court met legal teams for Mutharika, Chilima and Chakwera to discuss procedures for the case and hear preliminary objections.

Among others, Mutharika wants the court to dismiss the case saying the petitions by Chakwera and Chilima are irregular, incompetent, embarrassing and incurably defective.

On Wednesday, a five-judge panel is expected to make a ruling on Mutharika’s application and other demands by Chakwera and Chilima’s legal teams.

The march means MCP supporters will be at the court despite complaints from judges and lawyers on Friday that the supporters disturbed the proceedings as they were making noise.