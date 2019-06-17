Youths urged to be innovative

Youths in the country have been urged to be innovative if they are to make significant economic strides.

Business magnate and managing director of Sky group of companies Schizzo Thomson made the call during a graduation ceremony of Form 4 students at Balaka Secondary School.

Thomson who was the guest of honour and role model at the function challenged the students to be innovative in different areas stating that with the current problem of job scarcity, entrepreneurship is the best way to go.

“Education is the best investment you can ever think of. However, without incorporating a spirit of innovation in your endeavours you cannot make significant strides in life,” he said.

The business guru who also happens to be an alumnus of Balaka Secondary School urged the out-going students to use their post-secondary School productivity and refrain from bad morals.

He further said the youth are the drivers of the country’s economy, therefore, their pertinence cannot be overemphasized.

“When you go out there, make sure you use your time positively. Some businesses don’t require huge capital to start. Try to use each and every coin you get to venture into any small scale business you may think of,” he said.

Speaking earlier on, headteacher of the school Catherine Gunde advised the graduands to be good citizens when they go back to their respective homes.

“As teachers, we are very proud to have moulded you into responsible citizens, I urge you to continue being of good manners. It shouldn’t just end here,” Gunde said.

Commenting on the forthcoming Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations, Gunde said the school is well prepared and students have been equipped with every knowledge they deserve and they don’t expect any cases of cheating in the examinations.

During the ceremony, best performing students in various disciplines were awarded with cash and other assorted items.

This year’s ceremony was under the theme “Quality education the key to self-reliance.”