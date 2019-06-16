Soldiers fall to Nomads

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) have failed to collect maximum points in their Southern Region assignments following a 2-0 defeat to Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Francis Nkonda and Vincent Nyangulu were on target helping the hosts to get their fourth win in the 2019 TNM Super League campaign thereby moving closer to the top of the table.

The Soldiers who defeated Ntopwa yesterday are returning to their military base in the central region with three points in the bag and they have failed to climb to the summit of the log.

KB who before the match needed just a draw to be leaders are second with 14 points level with table toppers, Blue Eagles, who have scored more goals than the former as each has played seven matches so far.

Former Masters Security wonderkid Nkonda was voted man of the match as he assisted his side to go third on the log with 13 points from six matches played.

In another match, a lone goal from Tonic Viyuwi was enough for Kasungu based outfit, TN Stars, to beat Savenda Chitipa United 1-0 at Kasungu Stadium.

Chitipa are returning to the North with nothing since they also lost yesterday to Mlatho Mponela and following this they remain third from the bottom with six points from nine matches.

TN Stars whose head coach is the newly recruited senior national football team coach Meke Mwase have jumped to fourth from eighth on the log with 13 points, level with Wanderers who have got a better goal difference.