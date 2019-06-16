Press free to cover Malawi election case in court

The Malawi Judiciary has granted media houses freedom to cover proceedings in court from the Press Gallery and the general public to attend hearings subject to availability of space.

This is contained in a press release signed by Agnes Patemba, Registrar of the Supreme Court of Appeal and High Court of Malawi dated 12th June, 2019.

The press release says the Judiciary has received a number of petitions disputing the results which the Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah sc said are credible and reflecting the will of the people in Malawi.

The release is advising media houses and the general public to report responsibly, avoid commenting on the matters and express opinions on the same until such a time when the matter will be concluded in courts.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, has appealed to Malawi and other countries in Africa to pursue justice and good governance so that socio-political turmoil on the continent is prevented.

The appeal was made at a meeting of Dynamic Leaders and Gatekeepers being held at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital, Lilongwe.