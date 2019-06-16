I am your president, get used to it – Mutharika tells opposition

President Peter Mutharika has advised leaders of opposition parties to accept defeat in the May 21 disputed presidential elections saying they should get used to his presidency.

Mutharika made the remarks at St Augustine Primary School in Mangochi where he held a victory rally to thank people in the Eastern Region for voting for the Democratic Progressive Party in last month’s elections.

Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are disputing results of the polls but Mutharika in his speech said the two should accept the outcome.

“I am the president of all Malawians. Whether you want or not, I am your president. Just get used to it because you lost in the May 21 elections,” Mutharika said.

He then called on the opposition to work together with his government in developing Malawi.

Mutharika specifically asked MCP president Chakwera to stop his party’s supporters from conducting demonstrations in protest of the election results.

He claimed that the elections were free and fair and all stakeholders agreed with the Malawi Electoral Commission’s results.

During the rally, the DPP leader thanked people in the Eastern Region for voting for his party. He noted that in the 2014 polls he got 67,671 in Mangochi but his tally increased in 2019 to over 157,000.

Mutharika promised people in the region that his government will construct an airport in Mangochi, a five-star hotel at Cape Maclear and a port at Liwonde in Machinga.

“We have already secured land for the port and soon construction will begin,” Mutharika said adding that his aim is to turn Mangochi into the tourist capital of Malawi.

Speaking earlier, DPP vice president for the Eastern Region Bright Nsaka said it was easy to sell Mutharika’s candidacy during the campaign because of the projects the Malawi leader completed in the region in his first term.

The event was Mutharika’s second victory rally since he was declared winner of last month’s presidential election.